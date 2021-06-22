George Robert Hutchings

In loving memory of a devoted husband and father. George born in Murray Utah. He passed away in Mesa, Arizona and joined his Heavenly Father. The joy of his life was his wife Cathleen and his family. His passion, humor, and caring for all those around him will never be forgotten. He loved Quarter Horses, chariot racing with his favorite horse Jawea, and running marathons. He ran 15 marathons in St. George with family that included sons, siblings, children, nephews and nieces.