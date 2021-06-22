Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

George Robert Hutchings

yourvalley.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn loving memory of a devoted husband and father. George born in Murray Utah. He passed away in Mesa, Arizona and joined his Heavenly Father. The joy of his life was his wife Cathleen and his family. His passion, humor, and caring for all those around him will never be forgotten. He loved Quarter Horses, chariot racing with his favorite horse Jawea, and running marathons. He ran 15 marathons in St. George with family that included sons, siblings, children, nephews and nieces.

www.yourvalley.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Obituaries
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Gillespie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Heavenly Father#Banner Baywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy