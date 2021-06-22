Cancel
Business

Bulgaria: SPI International content for M SAT Cable

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

SPI International brands continue to reach more households in Bulgaria through new strategic partnerships. The global media company has signed a new deal with cable TV operator M SAT Cable for 11 products from its portfolio including premium movie brands FilmBox Extra and FilmBox Stars and other brands that broadcast thematic programming such as DocuBox, Gametoon and FashionBox. These will be available to all M SAT Cable subscribers on both the provider’s linear service and their recently launched IPTV service, M SAT Cable PRO.

#Cable Tv#Bulgaria#Spi#Sat#Spi International#Sat Cable#Filmbox Extra#Docubox#Fashionbox#Iptv
