Luray, VA

Man shot and killed after pointing long gun at deputies at Page County store, police say.

Independent News Network (INN)
 12 days ago

A male suspect was shot by officers after law enforcement says he pointed a gun at officers.ABC13 skytrak

LURAY, Va. — Multi-jurisdictional law enforcement continues to investigate what police are calling an "armed hostage situation" in the Town of Luray. Police say a male suspect was shot by officers after law enforcement says he pointed a gun at officers after walking outside of a convenience store on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened at Page Convenience Store located on West Main Street in the Town of Luray.

Officers responded to the scene after the call came in around noon for a report of an armed male suspect taking people hostage inside the store.

Police say law enforcement tried to verbally engage the suspect via loudspeaker, but that the man refused to cooperate with the commands to put down his weapon and safely leave the building.

During the negotiations, police say the suspect came to the front of the store and opened the door before going back inside.

The suspect left the front doors of the store at around 1:15 p.m. with a long gun that he pointed at officers and officers returned fire, according to law enforcement. The suspect later died at the scene, according to police.

There were no reports of injuries by officers or citizens, police say.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident and say the suspect's body will be sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.

A male suspect was shot by officers after law enforcement says he pointed a gun at officers after wal

Independent News Network (INN)

Daily news, crime, politics and more. Get your news on the go. Articles are being added daily, there’s a time frame between the articles are added and published for the public’s eye. Please check back later for a updated list.

