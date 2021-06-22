Selling stuff online? Beware of Google Voice verification scam

Paying for services such as cloud storage means customers can demand more. You have free Gmail. In exchange, Google reads your every word and sells hints to your desires gleaned from your correspondence to advertisers. Ditto for Google search. Facebook connects you to your friends for free, and again, it’s a ‘deal with the devil.’ Faustian bargains are the internet’s default solution. We wanted services for free, and we got them – in exchange for “becoming the product.” Imagine if back when Mark Zuckerberg had realized Facebook could be more than a way for college students to see who was dating whom, he’d offered the service for, say, US$3 a month. Would there be billions of subscribers? Hard to say. But we’re sure Mark would still be a very wealthy man and you and I would have a lot more say about who the company can share data with – and even what is and isn’t allowed on the site.