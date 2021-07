Paul James Maloney, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on June 20, 2021. His loving wife, Dolores of 54 years preceded him. He was born on April 8, 1937, in Niles, Ohio, to the Late William T. and Alice M. (Hamilton) Maloney. His brothers William T. and Thomas J.; as well as sister, Dolores (Maloney) Corey preceded him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many and will be missed by those who knew him.