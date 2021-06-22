After a Hard Fought Battle, Alverno Jaguars Softball Team Fell Short to St. Monica
After a hard fought battle, Alverno Jaguars Softball Team fell to St. Monica in the CIF Semifinals. The team fought hard until the last inning with the bases loaded multiple times. Senior Corina Goss hit two doubles and a single and Madelynn Dela Rosa, Andrea Mercado, Bella Larson and Alyssa Marquez had great hits. Adriana Russom pitched a strong 6 innings and Julia Pevsner came in strong to close the game.www.pasadenanow.com