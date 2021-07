It is gratifying to learn that the biggest scam in sports history has run afoul of the Supreme Court. The NCAA has been cheating and mistreating student-athletes since its inception. It has made a fortune off the efforts of students who hope to go on to make it in big-league sports. It is unbelievable that with all of its ill-gotten gains, the NCAA will not pay even medical bills for students hurt playing sports. That it allows scholarships to be revoked when a student is unable to play because of injury is unforgivable.