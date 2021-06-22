Cancel
Dearborn, MI

HFC student Kalette Willis is the first African-American woman to run for Dearborn mayor

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHFC student Kalette Willis is making history as the first Black female running for Mayor of Dearborn. “I feel powerful. Taking this leap of faith will inspire young women around the world. Women have only had the right to vote for about 100 years. For a large percentage of that time, Black people weren't even welcome in Dearborn. I’m a part of a bigger movement that spans across the entire globe, one that includes everyone, and corrects its mistakes. I still have faith in humanity, and I know we can create a better reality for all people,” said Willis, a Detroit native who lives in Dearborn with her daughter.

