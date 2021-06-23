Police Helicopter Crew Says Mysterious Craft They Chased Was “Not Like Any Other” Drone

We obtained the Tucson Police Department report that shows its helicopter crew was baffled by the "drone" they pursued earlier this year. In February 2021, what was described as a “highly modified drone" was able to evade and outrun helicopters operated by both U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Tucson Police Department (TPD) after entering sensitive airspace. An FBI investigation was announced shortly after, in which the bureau sought the public’s help for information related to the case. The War Zone has now obtained the TPD’s official Case Summary Report from the incident, which shows the air crews aboard the two helicopters that chased the drone were mystified by the capabilities it displayed.