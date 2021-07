Colorado is now home to its first wolf litter since the 1940s. Now even more wolf pups have been spotted in Colorado's first wolf litter since the 1940s. Just a month ago Colorado Parks and Wildlife spotted something that would make history - Colorado's very first wolf litter since the 1940s. They originally spotted three wolf pups between June 4 and June 8. The pups were seen with two other collared wolves from about two miles away.