Steve Lawrence’s son David accused of taking advantage of father’s dementia

By Jessica Napoli
foxwilmington.com
 17 days ago

David Lawrence, the son of singer Steve Lawrence, has been accused of taking advantage of his father who has dementia. Steve’s companion and manager, Judy Tannen, claims in docs obtained by People magazine on Monday that David is preventing her from taking care of him. In a legal petition, Tannen...

Steve Lawrence
Frank Sinatra
