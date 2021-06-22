Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Joanne Linville, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Twilight Zone’ actress, dead at 93

By Nate Day
foxwilmington.com
 17 days ago

Joanne Linville, an actress known for appearing in several megahit television shows, has died at the age of 93. Her agent told Variety that the actress passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles. Linville was best known for a starring role in a 1961 episode of “The Twilight Zone” and...

foxwilmington.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Linville
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
James Dean
Person
Hedda Hopper
Person
James Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney Television#Race#Star Trek#Romulan#Getty Images Rrb#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicTMZ.com

Veteran Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

10:00 AM PT -- A rep for Suzzanne's family tells TMZ, "The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas. She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word. The family appreciates your support and asks for their privacy during this difficult time."
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Bridgerton' actress Phoebe Dynevor to star in new thriller

June 25 (UPI) -- Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has landed a new film role. The Wrap confirmed Friday that Dynevor, 26, will star in the Sony Pictures thriller I Heart Murder. I Heart Murder is directed by Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West). The movie is a female-driven thriller but plot...
TV ShowsThe Guardian

William Shatner tells of ‘loneliness’ during Star Trek years

William Shatner has spoken of the “loneliness” he experienced at the height of his Star Trek fame. The actor shot to fame as Captain James T Kirk, commander of the USS Enterprise, in the sci-fi series which originally ran from 1966 to 1969. He has reprised the role numerous times...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Is Dead At 83

Ned Beatty, an actor well known for his many memorable roles around Hollywood across many decades, has died. The Superman and Deliverance star passed away at 83 at his home on Sunday morning, reportedly in his sleep and surrounded by family members. Ned Beatty's death was confirmed by his family,...
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: SNW Star Anson Mount Looks to Chekov for Rumor Response

Some folks just don't know how to take good news, we guess? Earlier this week, Anson Mount (Captain Pike) took to social media to update fans that filming on the last episode of the Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had started this week. Of course, the news comes at a time when Picard is teasing a second season with some serious time-traveling happening and Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) stepping up in a big way in Discovery. On top of that, there's a second season of Lower Decks on the way and Prodigy on its way. So with all of that going on, it would make sense to gut the entire franchise, get rid of Alex Kurtzman, and start everything over from scratch as Paramount Plus continues trying to carve out its own piece of the streaming landscape, right? Well, apparently that's what some folks think (possibly because they don't like the current shows) and it's a wild rumor that's been rumbling around social media. So much so that it made its way to Mount, who retweeted one report with a GIF response that will do fans of Walter Koenig's Pavel Chekov proud (and you can check out the unredacted tweet here). We're guessing Mount's not too worried about his job security…
MoviesTVOvermind

Why A Star Trek Musical is a Horrible Idea

The key here is to come up with an idea, within the Star Trek mythos, which would actually demand a musical experience, and as of now there really haven’t been any. The fact that those that are running the whole Star Trek franchise are even looking is kind of troubling since this is not a show that is averse to music, since any movie or show under the Star Trek brand could use music in one way or another, but an entire musical feels like something that would require the patience of Job to sit through, or perhaps the level of fandom that many Trekkies possess. How many of us have been such fans of a franchise that we’ve sat through something that we know deep down is awful, but we’re fans so we’re not going to back out of it? If Star Wars fans aren’t raising their hands right along with the Trekkies then there are a lot of liars out there. But back to the point, a musical is all well and good when it’s created as its own individual story that doesn’t rely on an elaborately created universe that many fans will do anything to protect.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Ponders His Luck in 'Mr. Corman' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The first two episodes of “Mr. Corman” will premiere on Aug. 6, with each episode thereafter releasing weekly on Friday. The series follows Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a failed musician who teaches the fifth grade at a San Fernando Valley public school. With his ex-fiancé Megan (Juno Temple) moving out and his high school friend Victor (Arturo Castro) moving in, Josh has been struggling through bouts of anxiety and loneliness, manifesting, as seen in the trailer, as a burning ball of fire hurtling toward Earth.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Flowers Honor `Lethal Weapon,’ `Superman’ Director Richard Donner

Flowers were placed Tuesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Richard Donner, who directed all four “Lethal Weapon” films, “Superman” and “The Goonies.”. Donner died Monday in Los Angeles at age 91. The death was announced by Donner’s family through Warner Bros., which distributed many of his films. The cause of death was not released.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of 'Godfather' Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek Producer Would Love To Do A Musical Episode

It’s become something of a rite of passage for big name TV shows to throw in a musical episode, but very few have come close to matching Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s classic “Once More With Feeling”. However, Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman is still holding out hope that the long-running sci-fi series will finally get the chance to scratch an itch he’s been living with for years.
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Bacon’s 10 best movies ranked

Kevin Bacon turns 63 today. The Philadelphia-born actor remains a Hollywood icon for his unique versatility and charisma, not to mention his reputation for appearing in so many popular ensemble hits like “JFK,” “A Few Good Men” and “Mystic River” that inspired the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game where you can connect him to literally any actor.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

William Shatner Would Love To Work With Quentin Tarantino On Star Trek

Both fans and members of the Star Trek team on either side of the camera continue to hold out hopes that Quentin Tarantino’s near-mythical entry in the franchise will eventually see the light of day. The filmmaker regularly spends years talking up projects that he never actually gets around to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy