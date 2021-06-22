Cancel
Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms Burger Patties Now Available to Sodexo Chefs

fsrmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Kellogg's Away From Home is expanding their existing partnership with Sodexo to deliver a plant-based, meat-like experience with the new Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms Burger Patties at more than 3,000 locations. Sodexo, the world's leading provider of catering, hospitality and food retail services, already serves the Spicy Black Bean Burger by MorningStar Farms. The company is excited to meet the increasing demand for both plant-based and meat-like options.

