Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms Burger Patties Now Available to Sodexo Chefs

If you would have told me when I went home on March 16, 2020, that 15-plus months later we would still be in a sort of post-COVID limbo, I would never have believed you. To think that over a year would go by before most states returned to some semblance of business as usual, or that restaurants would still face capacity, hours of operation or indoor dining restrictions, or that in 10 states people would still be required to wear masks indoors if not fully vaccinated, would have been unheard of. And yet, here we are, in the summer of 2021, in just that situation.