Dana Point, CA

Truly Pizza to Open in Dana Point

 17 days ago

Donna Baldwin and Steve Muller of D & S Partners, LLC, along with World Pizza Champion teammates John Arena and Chris Decker, announced the long-awaited arrival of “Truly Pizza” - Dana Point’s newest neighborhood artisanal pizzeria located at 24402 Del Prado, Dana Point CA 92629. Plans for the new pizzeria will be presented to the Dana Point Planning Commission on Monday, June 28. Once the plans are approved, Truly Pizza will host a public ground-breaking event as a fundraiser for a Dana Point non-profit group.

