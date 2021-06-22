DeLille Cellars Opens New Restaurant at the Old Redhook Brewery
DeLille Cellars, Woodinville’s third oldest winery, has opened a new wine-centric dining experience at the Old Redhook Brewery in Woodinville. Located adjacent to DeLille’s winery and tasting room, The Lounge at DeLille Cellars offers glass pours, comparative tastings and a unique food menu crafted by Executive Chef Michael C. Toni. The Lounge is located at the site of the former Forecaster’s Public House that was a mainstay of the Redhook facility for many years.www.fsrmagazine.com