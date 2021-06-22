DeLille Cellars Opens New Restaurant at the Old Redhook Brewery

A cluster of noteworthy restaurants and bars opened their doors within the space of the week. Some were in the works pre-pandemic, others are a direct result of the past year's upside-down dining culture. Pho Bac secured a new downtown location (with its first banh mi program) because owners and sisters Yenvy and Quynh Pham like to drink at Le Caviste, and owner David Butler tipped them off to an available space next door. These four spots have disparate origin stories, but together they ensure both lunch and cocktail hour just got a lot brighter.