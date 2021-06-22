California Pizza Kitchen Introduces Chickpea Pizza Crust

California Pizza Kitchen, creator of California-style pizza, today announced the introduction of Chickpea Pizza Crust, adding yet another “pizza first” to their long list of category innovations. The California-based brand is also the inventor of the iconic Original BBQ Chicken Pizza in 1985, and was the first national casual dining restaurant to offer GIG-validated Gluten-Free Crust in 2013 and Cauliflower Pizza Crust in 2018. CPK’s new Chickpea Pizza Crust is lower in carbs than their Original Hand-Tossed, is high in protein and fiber, gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly, making it the perfect option for gluten sensitive guests or anyone looking for CPK pizza taste with added health benefits.