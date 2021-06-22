Cancel
Knox County, TN

KCHD’s Service Spotlight: Clinical Health Services

 17 days ago

KNOXVILLE — The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) Centers of Excellence (COE) clinic provides care to those living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Knox and the fifteen surrounding counties. Although there is no cure for HIV infection, there are treatment options that can help those directly impacted by HIV live long and productive lives. The COE clinic provides HIV and medical case management, specialty medical care, and nutritional and pharmaceutical counseling.

