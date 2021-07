Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's hard to think of something better in life than a fresh from the oven slice of crispy, cheesy pizza. 21% of Americans polled that pizza was the number one choice in food to eat for the rest of their lives. While there are endless options for ordering pizza, sometimes it's just as fun and delicious to enjoy homemade pizza. In order to make a truly great pizza at home, you need to add a pizza peel to your kitchen tools. You've undoubtedly seen this magical piece of equipment if you've ever dined at a restaurant with a pizza oven. It resembles a large spatula and has several uses.