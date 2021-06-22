Sterling savior again: England beats Czechs at Euro 2020

England will be on their guard against surprise Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, while an increasingly confident Denmark hope to keep their inspiring run going against the Czech Republic. After beating old rivals Germany in a knockout match for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final, England coach Gareth Southgate said that win will count for little if they lose to Ukraine. The draw has opened up nicely for England, who will be favoured to beat a side coached by former Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko, and Southgate urged his team to seize their chance. "Right from the final whistle the other day, the players were already talking about the next game and preparing for it," said Southgate, with England set to play their first match of the competition away from Wembley.