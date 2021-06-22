Cancel
Sterling savior again: England beats Czechs at Euro 2020

WBAL Radio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — At least England now knows it can rely on Raheem Sterling for goals. The scoring touch missing at his last three tournaments has been rediscovered on home territory, and it gave his team first place in its group. It was Sterling's second goal at Euro 2020 and...

