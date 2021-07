Even though they’re little, hamsters require a big commitment and all the responsibility that comes with being a pet parent. And while they might not need long walks or litter box cleaning, it’s vital to your small pet that you keep her safe and happy. We want our little friends to live a good life, after all, and the proper care goes a long way toward ensuring she makes it to a ripe old age. Even the most pampered hamster won’t make it much beyond three years, but with a solid routine in place, you can stretch her life to its fullest potential.