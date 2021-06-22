Banks, Mary

Mary Ann Morgan Banks, age 81 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family. She is survived by her son Christopher Banks (Abbie Malkewitz) of Jacksonville, FL, her daughter Stephanie (David) Pearson of Chattanooga, TN, her brother Ray (Susan) Morgan of Jasper, GA, niece Katie Morgan, and grandchildren Shelby Banks (Zack) Thoutt, Ansley Pearson, and Nina Pearson. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Canton First UMC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the College Choir Intern Program at Canton First UMC in her memory.