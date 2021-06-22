Cancel
Smaller items, multiple orders continue dominating Prime Day

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of late afternoon on the second day of Amazon Prime Day, sales trends from the first day continued. According to Prime Day Tracker data posted at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 22 by Numerator, the average order size is $45.05. However, 50% of households shopping Prime Day have already placed two or more orders, bringing the average household spend to $96.32. These trends are tracking similarly to how they were recorded the first day of Prime Day, Monday, June 21.

