Enterprise, UT

Firefighters make gains in containing 14,379-acre Flatt Fire west of Enterprise

By or for St. George News
stgeorgeutah.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — Crews continue to make good progress fighting the Flatt Fire that burned multiple structures and triggered evacuations last week. The 14,379-acre fire is no longer threatening any structures as it burns through sage and pinion juniper northwest of Enterprise near the borders of Washington and Iron counties. Fire managers have determined the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike near the town of Beryl.

