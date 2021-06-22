Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waleska, GA

Fox, Marcus

tribuneledgernews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Fox, age 71, of Waleska, GA passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Northside Hospital Cherokee. Marcus was on staff with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) for many years and served as Chaplain for the Cherokee High football team. He had a huge heart for missions working with various local ministries, and taking supplies to Appalachia, particularly Kentucky. A former football player, Marcus used that experience to mentor numerous young people. Most importantly, though, was his love for his Lord. Whether speaking at a sports event, leading youth camps, teaching Sunday School or playing his mandolin with his bluegrass friends, he always had that smile and love that came from the joy in his heart. Memorial services are scheduled for 12:00 PM, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from the Canton First Baptist. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021, from Canton First Baptist. He was preceded in death by, Parents: Glenn and Ella Mae Fox, Son: Kevin O. White, Mother-In-Law: Talitha Ozley, Sister: Margaret Carroll, Brothers-In-Law: Butch Howard and John Ozley, Jr. Survivors include: Wife - Angie O. Fox Brothers - Glenn, Morris (Angie W.) and Michael (Glenda) Fox Sisters - Mable (Randy) Kienel, Marilyn Howard, Marjorie (Brian) Manous Daughter-in-law - Courtney (Mike) Jasman Grand Daughter - Piper O. White Step-Grand Child - Kael Jasman Father-in-Law - Rev. John Ozley, Sr. Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law - Rev. Tom (Susan) Owen Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other Family and Friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, Donations are to be made to the Marcus Fox FCA Memorial Fund, ( FCA, P. O. Box 1330, Woodstock, GA. 30188) South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, GA
State
Kentucky State
City
Waleska, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Glenn, GA
County
Cherokee County, GA
Canton, GA
Obituaries
City
Canton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Fca#Sunday School#The Canton First Baptist#Sr#Family And Friends#South Canton Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy