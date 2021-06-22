Fox, Marcus

Marcus Fox, age 71, of Waleska, GA passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Northside Hospital Cherokee. Marcus was on staff with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) for many years and served as Chaplain for the Cherokee High football team. He had a huge heart for missions working with various local ministries, and taking supplies to Appalachia, particularly Kentucky. A former football player, Marcus used that experience to mentor numerous young people. Most importantly, though, was his love for his Lord. Whether speaking at a sports event, leading youth camps, teaching Sunday School or playing his mandolin with his bluegrass friends, he always had that smile and love that came from the joy in his heart. Memorial services are scheduled for 12:00 PM, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from the Canton First Baptist. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021, from Canton First Baptist. He was preceded in death by, Parents: Glenn and Ella Mae Fox, Son: Kevin O. White, Mother-In-Law: Talitha Ozley, Sister: Margaret Carroll, Brothers-In-Law: Butch Howard and John Ozley, Jr. Survivors include: Wife - Angie O. Fox Brothers - Glenn, Morris (Angie W.) and Michael (Glenda) Fox Sisters - Mable (Randy) Kienel, Marilyn Howard, Marjorie (Brian) Manous Daughter-in-law - Courtney (Mike) Jasman Grand Daughter - Piper O. White Step-Grand Child - Kael Jasman Father-in-Law - Rev. John Ozley, Sr. Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law - Rev. Tom (Susan) Owen Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other Family and Friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, Donations are to be made to the Marcus Fox FCA Memorial Fund, ( FCA, P. O. Box 1330, Woodstock, GA. 30188) South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.