Mercury's Turn

I'm a man in my 30s, and I'm looking to settle down and start a family. I was falling in love with the woman I've been seeing for six months, who seems lovely, intelligent, and kind. Recently, I arrived at her place early and overheard her arguing with her mother on the phone. She was yelling, swearing, and being very nasty. I'm close to my parents and can't conceive of speaking to them this way. She never mentions her parents, beyond saying she isn't close with her mother. She's only been sweet and doting to me, and she seems well-liked by her friends and co-workers. Could she have hidden anger issues?