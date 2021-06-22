Mercury's Turn

Excerpted from ‘It’s Not Your Turn’ (IVP) When it comes to social media, I notice most people tend to use it as a form of broadcast. I am not saying this is an inappropriate use of the technology, but I do teach courses on social media and am always surprised by how many people seem genuinely stunned when I remind them social media is an inherently social system. The point is not simply to get on your soapbox and dole out wisdom, the point has to be to make social connections. If you want to improve your online networking ability, the first thing to do is to simply use it socially. Comment on other people’s posts. Retweet and share their thoughts. The goal on social media isn’t to create a slew of followers, it is to create a faithful community. Stop thinking you need ten thousand people to have a platform. What you need is even just one hundred people who have fully bought in to what you do.