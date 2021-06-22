Elon Musk's SpaceX expects its Starlink satellite to provide global coverage by September - but lawmakers need to approve it first

Elon Musk has longed talked about providing fast-speed satellite internet to the world and the billionaire's dream could soon become a reality.

SpaceX president Gwynn Shotwell revealed Tuesday that Starlink is expected to provide global coverage by September.

The Musk-owned company recently won permission from the Federal Communications Commission to reduce the altitude of its US-based satellites from between 683 to 807 miles above Earth to 335 to 354 miles, which may allow it to improve coverage.

However, Shotwell also noted that availability is subject to regulatory approval in countries

Starlink operates its beta in 11 countries, Shotwell said, including the US, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe.

Starlink is SpaceX's internet service that aims to provide connections to areas of the globe where this has typically been a challenge.

SpaceX explained: 'Unbounded by traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable.'

The first batch of 60 Starlink satellites launched on May 23, 2009 and the constellation has since grown to 1,500 - but SpaceX hopes to one day have 42,000 devices in orbit.

'We've successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like September timeframe,' she told a Macquarie Group technology conference via webcast.

'But then we have regulatory work to go into every country and get approved to provide telecoms services.'

Starlink, which has said it plans to deploy 12,000 satellites in total at a cost of roughly $10 billion, currently offers beta services in 11 countries, Shotwel said.

In May, Musk said the low-Earth orbiting satellite network had received more than 500,000 preorders for its internet service and anticipates no technical problems meeting demand.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission this year approved SpaceX's plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access.

Starlink is one of a growing number of makers of small satellites that also includes Amazon.com's Kuiper, Britain's OneWeb, venture capital-backed Planet, and Raytheon Technologies Corp's Blue Canyon Technologies.

In May, Musk announced on Twitter his new Starlink satellite internet service has already had half a million preorders.

He wrote: 'Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas. Most likely, all of the initial 500k will receive service. More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range.'

On Starlink alone, estimates suggest that if SpaceX obtains 25 million subscribers, it would generate about $30 billion every year - ten times its earnings as a launch provider, sending satellites into space for governments and other firms.

More than 10,000 users are connected to the Starlink satellite internet, according to a SpaceX filing with the FCC, with 500,000 waiting to sign up.

ELON MUSK'S SPACEX SET TO BRING BROADBAND INTERNET TO THE WORLD WITH ITS STARLINK CONSTELLATION OF SATELLITES

Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched the fifth batch of its 'Starlink' space internet satellites - taking the total to 300.

They form a constellation of thousands of satellites, designed to provide low-cost broadband internet service from low Earth orbit.

The constellation, informally known as Starlink, and under development at SpaceX's facilities in Redmond, Washington.

Its goal is to beam superfast internet into your home from space.

While satellite internet has been around for a while, it has suffered from high latency and unreliable connections.

Starlink is different. SpaceX says putting a 'constellation' of satellites in low earth orbit would provide high-speed, cable-like internet all over the world.

The billionaire's company wants to create the global system to help it generate more cash.

Musk has previously said the venture could give three billion people who currently do not have access to the internet a cheap way of getting online.

It could also help fund a future city on Mars.

Helping humanity reach the red planet is one of Musk's long-stated aims and was what inspired him to start SpaceX.

The company recently filed plans with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch 4,425 satellites into orbit above the Earth - three times as many that are currently in operation.

'Once fully deployed, the SpaceX system will pass over virtually all parts of the Earth's surface and therefore, in principle, have the ability to provide ubiquitous global service,' the firm said.

'Every point on the Earth's surface will see, at all times, a SpaceX satellite.'

The network will provide internet access to the US and the rest of the world, it added.

It is expected to take more than five years and $9.8 billion (£7.1bn) of investment, although satellite internet has proved an expensive market in the past and analysts expect the final bill will be higher.

Musk compared the project to 'rebuilding the internet in space', as it would reduce reliance on the existing network of undersea fibre-optic cables which criss-cross the planet.

In the US, the FCC welcomed the scheme as a way to provide internet connections to more people.