This content is provided by LookingGlass. In the wake of the SolarWinds incident and the new cybersecurity executive order, supply chain security is a hot topic in the federal government. But it’s not a new subject; entities like the National Institute for Standards and Technology have been developing guidance on this topic for years. It just never rose to the level of a critical concern until recently. Now federal agencies are scrambling to understand the attack surfaces of organizations they work with and networks they don’t own.