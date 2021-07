The last month has been tough for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are a few key signs, however, that show the Cards might be ready to breakout in a big way. It’s been quite a rollercoaster of a season so far for the St. Louis Cardinals. With the All-Star Break approaching, the Cardinals are hovering right around .500 for the year. Stuck in third place in the NL Central, surely the team wants to be in a better position. However, there are a few important stats that show the state of the St. Louis Cardinals isn’t as bad as it may look.