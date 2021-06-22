Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AP source: Middleton, Holiday, Love commit to Tokyo Games

By TIM REYNOLDS
harrisondaily.com
 17 days ago

Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal. Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

harrisondaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Usa Basketball#Ap#Usa Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAharrisondaily.com

AP source: Mavs pick title-winning guard Kidd after Carlisle

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
NBADerrick

AP Source: Billups offered job as coach of the Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have settled on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new coach but the deal has not been finalized, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been formally...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Gregg Popovich Team USA Practice Availability

Las Vegas, NV — Gregg Popovich spoke to the mediaTuesday after USA Basketball’s first practice. Gregg had high praise for new Celtics Head Coach and his former assistant Ime Udoka: “I couldn’t be more thrilled,…The guy is a stalwart. People overemphasize Os-and-Xs in the league. All the coaches know their Os-and-Xs. It’s basketball. It’s not analytical geometry or something like that. That stuff’s not tough. But to understand how to get the most out of people, to develop relationships with players, to make people accountable, to make them want to play for you are really the keys. He’s got all of that.” Gregg Popovich on Jayson Tatum’s progression since coaching him in World Cup: “He’s become more of a two-way player, he’s way more confident, he’s developed more skills, he’s more aggressive and he knows he can dominant people.”
NBAharrisondaily.com

Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Silver said about 6,200 words in his annual state-of-the-league news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Here’s one that stood out: Parity. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
NBAharrisondaily.com

Coach's dad wants Bucks to press, Giannis likes the idea

PHOENIX (AP) — If Vince Budenholzer had his way, the Milwaukee Bucks would start guarding Chris Paul the minute he walked into the arena. Mike Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, Arizona, where his …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

USA Select team loses 3 players over virus-related concerns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
WXYZ

USA Basketball reveals uniforms for Tokyo Olympics

(WXYZ) -- USA Basketball showed off its men's national team uniform design for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Each player was featured in an individual social media post listing that player's Olympic experience and hometown. The men's national team is scheduled to play five exhibition games in Las Vegas before...
Celebritiesharrisondaily.com

Condie overcomes back surgery to reach Olympic rings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyra Condie lay on the operating table as doctors broke her back and put it back together. They worked through an incision running from her neck nearly the length of her …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
NBAharrisondaily.com

McMillan looking for more success as Hawks' full-time coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Nate McMillan earned his deal as full-time coach of the Atlanta Hawks by leading the team to its first playoff appearance since 2017. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Worldharrisondaily.com

Ireland pick 8 newcomers to face US at Lansdowne Road

DUBLIN (AP) — A preview of Ireland's shadow squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup could be on show when it tackles the United States on Saturday at Lansdowne Road. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Basketballchatsports.com

Zach LaVine & Team USA returning to "bubble" life as they prepare for Olympics

"It’s a huge sacrifice and I think they deserve a lot of credit for that.” -USA Men's Olympic coach Gregg Popovich. The players, coaches, and staff of USA Basketball are returning to a world of masks, Covid testing, and perhaps playing without fans in attendance. On Monday, Tokyo confirmed 342 new Covid cases, the 16th straight day of an increase.
Tennisharrisondaily.com

Analysis: Whatever, whenever Federer decides, it's up to him

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — If this really was it for Roger Federer at Wimbledon — and no one knows for sure either way right now, not even the man himself — then both he and his fans should take …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The New Team USA Jerseys

Team USA men’s basketball will be led by some of the NBA’s biggest and brightest stars. Even better, players will be donning new jerseys when the Tokyo Olympics commence later this month. In past years, Team USA basketball has typically worn all-white or dark-blue jerseys for the Olympics. This year,...
NBAreviewjournal.com

Graney: Kevin Love’s selection to Team USA not about race

Jalen Rose was dead-flat wrong. Kevin Love wasn’t a token selection to the U.S. national basketball team. He isn’t part of a 12-man roster heading to the Tokyo Olympics because of skin color. History doesn’t support such a notion. Rose is the ESPN analyst and former NBA player who termed...
NBANBA

For Lillard, The Chance To Play For Team USA Comes At Just The Right Time

For Damian Lillard, playing for Team USA at the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo seems like what those of us who are not professional athletes would consider a “working vacation.”. Playing internationally for the first time in his career, Lillard will have will have to put in plenty of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy