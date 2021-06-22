AP source: Middleton, Holiday, Love commit to Tokyo Games

Las Vegas, NV — Gregg Popovich spoke to the mediaTuesday after USA Basketball’s first practice. Gregg had high praise for new Celtics Head Coach and his former assistant Ime Udoka: “I couldn’t be more thrilled,…The guy is a stalwart. People overemphasize Os-and-Xs in the league. All the coaches know their Os-and-Xs. It’s basketball. It’s not analytical geometry or something like that. That stuff’s not tough. But to understand how to get the most out of people, to develop relationships with players, to make people accountable, to make them want to play for you are really the keys. He’s got all of that.” Gregg Popovich on Jayson Tatum’s progression since coaching him in World Cup: “He’s become more of a two-way player, he’s way more confident, he’s developed more skills, he’s more aggressive and he knows he can dominant people.”