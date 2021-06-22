Cancel
Christian County, KY

Christian County Fiscal Court Hears Broadband Update From PRECC

By Edward Marlowe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1956, the Federal Highway Act completely revolutionized cross-country travel in the country — developing interstates from city to city and coast to coast. Now, Christian County, Todd County and Trigg County are in the midst of their own far-reaching changes regarding the information highway — in what’s unfurling as a $30 million-plus project for broadband infrastructure through conjunctive efforts from Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric System and Energy Net.

