Christian County Fiscal Court Hears Broadband Update From PRECC
In 1956, the Federal Highway Act completely revolutionized cross-country travel in the country — developing interstates from city to city and coast to coast. Now, Christian County, Todd County and Trigg County are in the midst of their own far-reaching changes regarding the information highway — in what’s unfurling as a $30 million-plus project for broadband infrastructure through conjunctive efforts from Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric System and Energy Net.www.wkdzradio.com