Traverse City, MI

Ward Eaton Chinese Auction was...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 17 days ago

Ward Eaton Chinese Auction was a Success! Check out the new Inventory! 2007 Honda CRV AWD, cute as a bug! 190,000 miles and ready to roll, new brakes and more, $4650 2008 honda CRV, black on black, leather, ice cold AC, neat as a pin, $5350 2006 Toyota Sequoia, wow what a gorgeous vehicle! Looks, runs, drives like new, under 200,000 miles, book says $12,000, $8950 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and 2009 Malibu both need a new home, come and check them out, super deals on both 2004 GMC Envoy E xtended, 3rd row seats, Dales says move it out $3600 New summer hours Mon and Wed 10-4 Tues, Thurs and Fri 10-5 Sat usually 10-2 Lorrie 231-709-5477 Dale 231-640-0429 Have a great summer and be safe. Call Dale 231-640-0429 or Lorrie 231-709-5477 WARD EATON, INC. 231-941-9535 1475 Premier St., Traverse City.

