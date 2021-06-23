Chris Brown Accused of Assaulting a Woman in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Chris Brown after the singer was accused of hitting a woman in a Los Angeles home on Friday night. An LAPD spokesperson told Billboard on Tuesday (June 22) that officers responded to a report of a domestic argument in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area -- which corresponds with the address the Grammy-winning artist shared for his Tarzana, Calif. home on a promotional flyer for a garage sale he hosted in November 2019.