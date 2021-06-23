Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Brown Accused of Assaulting a Woman in Los Angeles

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Chris Brown after the singer was accused of hitting a woman in a Los Angeles home on Friday night. An LAPD spokesperson told Billboard on Tuesday (June 22) that officers responded to a report of a domestic argument in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area -- which corresponds with the address the Grammy-winning artist shared for his Tarzana, Calif. home on a promotional flyer for a garage sale he hosted in November 2019.

www.billboard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Tarzana, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Rihanna
Person
Karrueche Tran
Person
Gloria Allred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Felony Assault#Lapd#Billboard#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy