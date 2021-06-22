How to Get the Most Out of Your Retirement Travels

Retiring can be both terrifying and exciting. It’s often an emotional time as we hand over our company badge and work phone because it truly feels like the end of an era. Many of us measure our self-worth through our work because it’s our way of contributing to society. So, when it all ends, we can be at a loss as to what to do with ourselves. That’s why many people choose to finally spend time exploring different countries and getting to know the many cultures out there. If you’re worried about your finances though then why not see what your universal life insurance policy can do for you? You might be able to receive your cash surrender value or perhaps more depending on your situation and your policy's cash value.