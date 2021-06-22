Haribo x PUMA Suede: Detailed Look & Official Release Info
Buy: PUMA.com, PUMA NYC store, and Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands. What We’re Saying: PUMA's collaborative partnership with Haribo, the original inventor of the gummy bear, continues with a new three-colorway release starring the Suede. A followup to last month's debut collection, the new Haribo x PUMA effort once again celebrates the iconic candy, as we find the Suede dressed in a trio of bold colors inspired by the signature Goldbears.www.highsnobiety.com