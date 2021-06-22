Haribo x PUMA Suede: Detailed Look & Official Release Info

UNDERCOVER and have previewed a handful of footwear collaborations to come later down the road including that of a Dunk High as well as a three-way collaboration atop the LDWaffle with sacai. In addition to those iterations, the Japanese imprint is slated to revisit the Nike Gyakusou lineage and roll out a duo of ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%. The capsule was first teased towards the beginning of June 2021, but now official imagery of both of the collection’s colorways have been unveiled.