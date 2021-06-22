Cancel
Celebrities

Chadwick Boseman's tragedy is America's tragedy: In colorectal cancer hot spots, young men are dying at higher rates

By Stat News
healthleadersmedia.com
 17 days ago

Three months before “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died from stage 4 colon cancer at age 43, another young Black idol succumbed to the same scourge. Omhar Carter was a beloved youth basketball coach who trained and mentored promising players for more than 20 years in his hometown of Jackson, Miss. He was to the basketball scene in Jackson what T’Challa was to Wakanda.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
Cancernny360.com

Men at higher risk than women for colorectal cancer

FULTON - When it comes to colorectal cancer, men are at higher risk for the disease than women. Every year, 4,600 men are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in New York state. Men are also more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage of the disease and are more likely to die from colorectal cancer. Every day in New York, four men die from colorectal cancer.
Cancerthedoctorstv.com

Expert Reveals Why Colorectal Cancer Rates Are Rising in Young People

Colon cancer is not something only seniors need to be conscious of. Colorectal surgeon Dr. Zuri Murrell tells The Doctors the rates of colorectal cancer are on the rise in young people. Usually, people over the age of 50 are most at-risk for this type of cancer, but Dr. Murrell explains there has been a 12-fold increase in people younger than the age of 50 getting colorectal cancer.
Movieswkml.com

Angela Bassett Speaks On The Ever-Changing ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script

Award-winning actress Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in 2018’s Black Panther (and cameoed in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame), says the script for Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is ever-changing. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like at all,” Bassett told Entertainment Tonight. “There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one’s coming.”
HealthKCEN TV NBC 6

Sugary drinks linked to colon cancer risk in adults under 50

Doctors have been trying to figure out why more and more young people are getting colon cancer. Now new research suggests a link to sugary drinks. Let’s connect the dots. The death of black panther star Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 brought home to many a disturbing trend doctors have been warning about, colon cancer rates are increasing in adults younger than 50.
Atlanta, GAsurvivornet.com

‘It’s Clearly Very Emotional Without Chad,’ Says Marvel Studios Chief, as Second ‘Black Panther’ Movie Begins Filming in Atlanta Without Chadwick Boseman

The second Black Panther film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, started production in Atlanta this week, without its former lead, the late Chadwick Boseman who passed from colon cancer in August 2020 at 43. Colon cancer is screened for via colonoscopy, which looks for precancerous polyps in the colon. People with...
Movies/Film

‘Black Panther’ Star Angela Bassett Says There Have Been Five Versions of the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script

It’s honestly still a shock to think that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, taken away far too soon after a hard-fought (and entirely private) battle with cancer. In the meantime, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has tasked returning director Ryan Coogler with the seemingly gargantuan responsibility of moving ahead with the Black Panther franchise in Boseman’s honor. Now, Entertainment Weekly reports that star Angela Bassett is giving us some brief insight into the numerous changes necessitated by Boseman’s irreplaceable loss for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Suzzanne Douglas Dies, The Parent 'Hood and Now They See Us Star Was 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, star of '90s sitcom The Parent 'Hood and more recently the Netflix mini-series When They See Us, has died at the age of 64. A cousin of the star, Angie Tee, broke the news via Facebook on the 6th of July, announcing the death while also speaking of her admiration of the actress and what she achieved in her career. Tributes have also been paid by fellow stars, directors and authors at her passing. Angie Tee wrote in her original Facebook announcement.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood's great 'Tragedy King,' dies at 98

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema's greatest actors, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98. The “Tragedy King” title came from Kumar’s numerous serious roles. In several, his character died as a...

