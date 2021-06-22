Chadwick Boseman's tragedy is America's tragedy: In colorectal cancer hot spots, young men are dying at higher rates
Three months before “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died from stage 4 colon cancer at age 43, another young Black idol succumbed to the same scourge. Omhar Carter was a beloved youth basketball coach who trained and mentored promising players for more than 20 years in his hometown of Jackson, Miss. He was to the basketball scene in Jackson what T’Challa was to Wakanda.www.healthleadersmedia.com