Mark Jerome Benson, of Salina, Kansas passed away Friday June 11, 2021. Mark was born June 21st, 1962, in Slayton, Minnesota. Mark was a jack of all trades, working at Kraft Manor for over 10 years in addition to independent contracting. When not working, Mark acted as a mentor for at risk youth and enjoyed spending time at The Arena with longtime friends and gaming connoisseurs. He was the kind of person that would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and always had a joke or kind word to spare. He had a bright smile and infectious laugh that made chatting with him a joy to all those he met. He loved to spoil his nieces and nephews and treated them as if they were his own. Family was a huge part of his life, as he spent much of his free time visiting with his siblings and their children. He loved video games, football, and his collection of bandannas which he was almost never seen without. Those who knew Mark will remember him for his heart of gold, strong commitment to those he loved and his love of life.