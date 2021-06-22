Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Zoo announces births of 2 threatened reptile species

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo on Tuesday announced the births of three eastern massasauga rattlesnake snakelets and four threatened black tree monitor hatchlings. A news release says this is the Oklahoma City Zoo's first-ever successful breeding of eastern massasauga rattlesnakes and birth of black tree monitors in several years. The zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Programs for both Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes and black tree monitors.

