Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

Intermittent closures Tuesday afternoon in Logan Canyon – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — Portions of Logan Canyon, US-89 will be closed periodically Tuesday afternoon. The rolling closures could impact drivers travelling between Logan and Bear Lake. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the temporary closures will be between the Guinavah Campground and the top of the Dugway, near the Blind Hollow Trailhead. The closures will take place between 4 – 8 p.m. to accommodate a production crew, who will be filming in the canyon.

kvnutalk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Traffic
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Logan, UT
Government
City
Dugway, UT
City
Logan, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logan Canyon#The Canyon#Cache Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy