UFC Unfiltered: Paul Craig & Chad Belding

We have the pound-for-pound nicest fighter on the UFC roster, plus one of the most-hyped flyweight contenders in the UFC, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!. First, Jim and Matt talk to friend of the show Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson ahead of his co-main event bout against Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 on July 10. After he finds a quiet spot to talk while at a water park with his karate academy students, he shares why he's surprised Burns agreed to fight him, weighs the pros and cons of throwing karate chops in the Octagon, and reminisces about what it was like to grow up in his father's first karate studio.