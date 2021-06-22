New Suspect Identified in June 12 Homicide on 6th St., Charges Against Original Suspects Dropped by Travis County District Attorney’s Office

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified a new suspect in the June 12 homicide on 6th St. An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 19-year-old De’ondre “Dre” White. After the shooting, White changed his appearance by cutting and dying his hair. White was interviewed by APD detectives and then returned to Killeen, Texas where he went into hiding.

Anyone that may have information regarding De’ondre White’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Although they did have involvement in the shooting incident, charges against the two original suspects below have been dropped by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

Photos of De’ondre “Dre” White

Recent photo prior to shooting Photo from after shooting

Original release from June 17, 2021:

Case: 21-1630114

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Time: 1:24 a.m.

Location: 400 block of E. 6th Street

Deceased: Douglas John Kantor, White male, 11/30/1995

Arrested: Juvenile, 15 years of age

Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb, Black male, 17 years of age

The Austin Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old juvenile and Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb in the murder of Douglas John Kantor.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:24 a.m., Austin police responded to multiple shots fired near the 400 block of E. 6th Street. At that time, a large crowd of people began to disperse in the area. Officers initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were injured. Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on multiple victims. Officers transported six victims in police vehicles to the hospital. Three victims were transported in personal vehicles and Austin-Travis County EMS transported four victims to local hospitals.

There were a total of 15 victims who sustained gunshot wounds or were injured. Thirteen victims are in stable condition, one victim remains in serious condition and Douglas John Kantor succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital and was pronounced deceased on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 12:01 p.m.

Through cooperating witness statements, detectives were able to identify two suspects that were involved in the incident. A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on Saturday, June 12, 2021, and booked into Gardner-Bettes Juvenile Detention Facility for deadly conduct. On June 14, 2021, the other suspect identified as Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb, was taken into custody in the Killeen area. Tabb was charged with aggravated assault serious bodily injury, 2nd degree felony and has a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 37th homicide of 2021.