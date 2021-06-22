Cancel
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Trailer: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez Sleuth for Hulu

By Jude Dry
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Martin and Martin Short have been making comedy magic together for decades, from “Three Amigos” to “Father of the Bride” and their Netflix special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” Now the longtime pals have a new project in the works with “Only Murders in the Building,” a comedy-mystery limited series heading to Hulu this summer. The series is the duo’s first narrative scripted project together in years. Selena Gomez also stars in the series.

