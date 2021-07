Goodbyes are often bittersweet, and Elle Evans (Joey King) has a lot to do before she's ready to say farewell to her friends in The Kissing Booth 3 trailer — a whole bucket list to complete, to be exact. The summer before she's set to head off to college, Elle is faced with the hardest decision she's ever made: fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) or move across the country to be with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi). Either way, she only has a few months before she has to decide whose heart to break, and they're not making it easy for her. "Maybe your choices have more to do with what other people want," says Noah's mom Mrs. Flynn (Molly Ringwald). "Maybe it's time to think about what you want."