This update will provide stability to victims as they support law enforcement efforts to investigate crimes. WASHINGTON—USCIS is updating the USCIS Policy Manual by introducing a new employment authorization process for petitioners for U nonimmigrant status (U visa) with pending bona fide petitions who meet certain discretionary standards. This new process will allow eligible petitioners access to more timely employment authorization, which will provide these victims of crime more stability as they rebuild their lives, and will better equip them to cooperate with and assist law enforcement in investigating and prosecuting crime.