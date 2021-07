“We were hurting, but our work was a way that we kept going,” says Bill T. Jones in a new trailer for “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters.” Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz’s documentary revisits the historic moment and creative process that led to Jones’ 1989 ballet “D-Man in the Waters,” which is considered one of the most important works of art to come out of the AIDS crisis.