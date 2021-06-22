Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Third Trailer for 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Animation Sequel

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 17 days ago

"Childhood doesn't last forever, but family certainly does!" Still not sold? Universal has released a third official trailer for the DreamWorks Animation sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. This now opens in theaters nationwide in July and will also stream on Uni's Peacock service at the same time. The director of all the Madagascar movies and Megamind returns again to direct this follow-up to The Boss Baby from 2017. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together once again - and inspire a new family business. When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp now on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways. Starring Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris. After two rather dull trailers before, this one doesn't add much to change my mind about this sequel. Maybe it's best for kids.

www.firstshowing.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Marsden
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Ariana Greenblatt
Person
Marla Frazee
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Business#The Boss Baby#Dreamworks Animation#The Dreamworks Animation#Babycorp#Universal Pictures#Dreamworks Animation#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Youtube
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Seth Rogen Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Things could have turned out very differently for Jack Black had he decided to follow in the family business, with both of his parents being satellite engineers, and his mother Judith Love Cohen worked on the Hubble Space Telescope and the Apollo Space Program. In fact, his brother is also a computer engineer with a long history of developing technology for the military, whereas young Jack went on to lend his boisterous enthusiasm to a string of broad comedies and family films, including Netflix success Kung Fu Panda 3.
Family RelationshipsComicBook

The Boss Baby: Family Business Review: Sticking to the Same Strange Formula

The Boss Baby was a surprise hit for DreamWorks when it debuted in theaters back in 2017. Despite a mixed reception from critics, the film went on to make a whopping $528 million at the box office and earned a surprising Academy Award nomination the following year. Given DreamWorks' history with franchises and sequels, it came as no surprise that another Boss Baby was swiftly ordered by the studio. Four years later, The Boss Baby: Family Business has finally arrived and it is very much another bottle filled with the exact same formula.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Boss Baby: Family Business Streaming: How To Watch The New Alec Baldwin Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It seems like it was just yesterday that we were watching Alec Baldwin portray one of the cutest cut-throat businessmen in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster animated comedy The Boss Baby. But now that Ted Templeton Jr. is all grown up, the time has come for the next set of adventures in The Boss Baby: Family Business, which opened in theaters Friday, July 2, 2021. If you want see how things have worked out for the Boss Baby and his older brother Tim Templeton (now voiced by James Marsden) but can’t get to the theater, fear not because you can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business streaming from the comfort of your home with your own little boss babies.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

‘Boss Baby’ talks to TODAY about his new animated sequel

TODAY'S 4th of July BBQ Bracket: Vote for your favorite cookout food!. “The Boss Baby” was a 2017 animated film about a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby. Now, in a special animation, the Boss Baby himself talks to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker about his upcoming sequel, “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” (Boss Baby is produced by Dreamworks, part of our parent company NBCUniversal. Dreamworks worked with TODAY to produce this video.)
MoviesDeadline

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Review: Alec Baldwin And James Marsden Return In Wacky Sequel To Oscar-Nominated Hit

When you have a movie that makes a half-billion dollars globally, gets an animated feature Oscar nomination and sparks a successful Netflix TV series (The Boss Baby: Back In Business), it would seem to be a no-brainer for a big screen sequel, doncha think? Certainly that is what DreamWorks also thought and thus we have The Boss Baby: Family Business hitting theaters and streamer Peacock simultaneously Friday. I am not sure of the need creatively for a follow-up to 2017’s The Boss Baby, but original director Tom McGrath and his co-writer Michael McCullens have cleverly managed to bring back Alec Baldwin and James Marsden in a story set 25 years after the first one, but actually keep their youth intact.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ on Peacock, a Hyper-Overplotted Sequel Balancing Capitalist Critique With Diaper Jokes

Re: The Boss Baby: Family Business: If you make any “formula” jokes, YOU’RE FIRED. The movie — which simultaneously debuts on Peacock and in theaters — is the long-awaited-if-you’re-six-years-old sequel to 2017’s The Boss Baby, which perhaps proved the existence of Satan by raking in half a billion dollars and nabbing an Oscar nomination. Such success inspired the usual franchise-isms, including sequels (a third is reportedly in the works), a TV series, a short film, an interactive Netflix special and millions of adult migraines. Alec Baldwin returns to voice the corporate infant, who with his James Marsden-voiced brother, embarks on another series of ridiculous convolutions that one might generously call a plot. But maybe it’ll keep the kiddos giggling?
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Boss Baby' sequel offers decent return on investment, with savvy casting and pointed social satire

For a family flick ostensibly in the business of cheap laughs, 2017's "The Boss Baby" worked overtime to diversify its appeal. The hook - toss a superintelligent infant in a three-piece suit and give him Alec Baldwin's raspy timbre - was ludicrous. The humor was hit-and-miss. And the world-building behind the movie's infantile corporate culture (loosely adapted from Marla Frazee's 2010 picture book) wasn't particularly coherent. But thanks to some unabashed heart, the film earned more than $500 million at the global box office and an Oscar nomination for best animated feature.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

The Boss Baby: Family Business Review: Hit Me Baby One More Time

While Disney Animation and Pixar were pushing the envelope on how photorealistic an animated film can be, DreamWorks animation has decided to keep things relatively simple. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Films such as Kung Fu Panda and Trolls were nothing short of an explosion of creative visuals. DreamWorks brings an old-school spirit to their films. None more apparent than the Boss Baby series. Things haven’t changed much since the original, though. The Boss Baby: Family Business is still an adorable and charming film, but it also has its fair share of issues. While the first film was a tool for parents to tell their child their family is about to grow, Family Business is full of stories catered for the whole family. When they say family business, they mean it.
Moviesbeaconjournal.com

Review: ‘The Boss Baby’ sequel gets credit for knowing its audience

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” isn’t even pretending. This is a film for the younger set in tone, but tries to appeal to older audiences with its message. The former will work spectacularly. The latter? Adults who take their children to see this gorgeous-looking film will have to decide for themselves what to take from it. Me? I resisted the urge to fire up my phone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy