AJ Bowen & Sophie Dalah in Ride Share Thriller 'Night Drive' Trailer
"Take a deep breath… Finish the job." Dark Sky Films has released official trailer for yet another new ride share driver thriller titled Night Drive, from filmmakers Brad Baruh & Meghan Leon. This one twists the concept a little bit and makes the passenger the villain as their strange ride goes into the night (Collateral, anyone?). A ride share driver's life is turned upside down after an unexpected series of misfortunes. When a business proposition takes him to even darker places than before, he hopes that he can somehow survive the night. "Surprising at every turn and with a wickedly dark sense of humor Leon & Baruh's Night Drive is an unforgettably shocking ride-along with a seemingly normal man and the most abnormal of passengers." The film stars AJ Bowen & Sophie Dalah, along with Reba Buhr. Maybe it's just me, but I'm getting really tired of all these ride share thrillers - they're all so dull and derivative, and the scripts are so awful. Oh well.www.firstshowing.net