Airlines urge attorney general to make example of unruliest passengers

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirlines and airline unions have asked U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland to begin criminally prosecuting the most egregious cases of passengers' unruly behavior. "Specifically, the federal government should send a strong and consistent message through criminal enforcement that compliance with federal law and upholding aviation safety are of paramount importance," wrote the group of six unions and four trade organizations in a letter to Garland on June 21.

