Liz Fe Lifestyle

Top Justice Official Resigns Amid Controversy Over Dems’ Records

 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzPbV_0acNGccw00
npr

The top national security official at the Justice Department is resigning from his position as controversy arises over the Trump administration's subpoena of the phone records of members of Congress and the media.

John Demers, a Trump appointee who has been the head of the Justice Department’s national security division since 2018, plans to step down at the end of this week. According to a Justice Department official, Demers departure was already planned for the summer and has nothing to do with the controversy.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in a statement that an investigation into the Justice Department’s procedures had already been launched after it was revealed that Democrats’ communication records were secretly obtained. Garland intends to put stricter safety measures in place to prevent anything like this happening again in the future.

"Political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions. These principles that have long been held as sacrosanct by the DOJ career workforce will be vigorously guarded on my watch, and any failure to live up to them will be met with strict accountability."

The subpoena was issued back on February 6, 2018, requesting information on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses. The records of at least 12 people connected to the House Intelligence Committee, which was investigating Trump’s ties to Russia at the time, were shared with the Justice Department. Some of these people include House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and California Rep. Eric Swalwell, both Democratic Reps.

Demers will be temporarily replaced by Mark Lesco, the acting U.S attorney in the Eastern District of New York until Matthew Olsen, President Joe Biden’s selection, is approved by the Senate. Olsen has had prior experience in the Justice Department and served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. He was also general counsel for the National Security Agency.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Columbus, OH
Empowering women one inspirational post at a time

 https://lizfelifestyle.com/
#Dems#Npr#The Justice Department#Democrats#Doj#Democratic#Newsbreak#Creator Program
