KSI Reveals If Logan Paul ‘Faked’ Major Fight

Floyd Mayweather has just seemingly confirmed that he was paid $100 million USD for his “fake fight” against Logan Paul. Making an appearance at the press conference after his protege Gervonta Davis claimed the WBA super lightweight title from an 11th-round knockout of Mario Barrios, Mayweather made a series of comments regarding his recent bout with the YouTuber. In a video that has since surfaced on Twitter, the boxing champion was captured laughing and saying “I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100 Ms. I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s.” He continued to ask his promotion company’s CEO Leonard Ellerbe: “Am I the best bank robber? Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age and can still stick ’em up like that.”