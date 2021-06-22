KSI Reveals If Logan Paul ‘Faked’ Major Fight
Will Logan Paul take on KSI yet again? Or perhaps could we see his brother Jake Paul take on the fellow internet star in a battle of the social media giants? Popular YouTuber KSI reconnected with his brother and fellow popular content creator Deji after Deji’s loss to TikTok sensation Vinnie Hacker earlier this month. In what was billed as ‘A Battle of the Platforms’ and ‘Team YouTube Vs. Team TikTok’ Deji was the only YouTuber to lose during the event which was main evented by Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall. It was recently revealed that Logan Paul made this ’embarrassing’ Dan Ige UFC bet.wrestling-edge.com