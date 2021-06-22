Cancel
KSI Reveals If Logan Paul 'Faked' Major Fight

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Logan Paul take on KSI yet again? Or perhaps could we see his brother Jake Paul take on the fellow internet star in a battle of the social media giants? Popular YouTuber KSI reconnected with his brother and fellow popular content creator Deji after Deji’s loss to TikTok sensation Vinnie Hacker earlier this month. In what was billed as ‘A Battle of the Platforms’ and ‘Team YouTube Vs. Team TikTok’ Deji was the only YouTuber to lose during the event which was main evented by Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall. It was recently revealed that Logan Paul made this ’embarrassing’ Dan Ige UFC bet.

Bryce Hall
Logan Paul
Dan Ige
Jake Paul
Austin Mcbroom
Wrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Gives 'Sad Excuse' For Mayweather Loss

The YouTuber turned pro boxer Logan Paul had recently survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and it ended in a draw, though Paul clearly lost the bout if had been properly scored, with scores shown on screen. It seemed during the fight that Mayweather got the better...
Wrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks Francis Ngannou Paycheck?

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a boxing match. Currently the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
Wrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Leaks 'Pathetic' Boxing PPV Buys

The YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul recently opened up on the Social Gloves pay controversy. There has been a turmoil around Social Gloves, which is a newly formed combat sports entertainment company, and its alleged owner Austin McBroom has taken the internet by storm over the last few days. Battle of the...
Bleacher Report

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans Says He'd KO Logan Paul in Boxing Fight

As Logan Paul licks his wounds from his fight against Floyd Mayweather, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans has a message for the YouTuber: He wants next. "I most definitely can knock Logan Paul out, without a doubt," Evans told TMZ Sports. Mayweather and Paul boxed in an exhibition last...
hypebeast.com

Floyd Mayweather Says He Made $100 Million USD From Logan Paul "Fake Fight"

Floyd Mayweather has just seemingly confirmed that he was paid $100 million USD for his “fake fight” against Logan Paul. Making an appearance at the press conference after his protege Gervonta Davis claimed the WBA super lightweight title from an 11th-round knockout of Mario Barrios, Mayweather made a series of comments regarding his recent bout with the YouTuber. In a video that has since surfaced on Twitter, the boxing champion was captured laughing and saying “I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100 Ms. I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s.” He continued to ask his promotion company’s CEO Leonard Ellerbe: “Am I the best bank robber? Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age and can still stick ’em up like that.”
foxbangor.com

UFC HOF'er Rashad Evans Gunning For Logan Paul Boxing Match

“I most definitely can knock Logan Paul out, without a doubt.”. That’s “Suga” Rashad Evans throwing down the gauntlet … challenging 26-year-old YouTube star turned pugilist Logan Paul to a BOXING match. 41-year-old Evans — inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019 — hasn’t fought since taking an...
mmanews.com

VIDEO: Logan Paul Asks Mayweather To "Chill" During Exhibition Bout

A video has emerged of Logan Paul asking Floyd Mayweather to “chill” in the middle of their exhibition bout earlier this month. Bragging Rights: Mayweather vs. Paul was a huge success. The June pay-per-view reportedly pulled in over a million buys, which isn’t bad for an exhibition bout featuring an 0-1 boxer.
chatsports.com

Rashad Evans says 'I think I am the fight for Logan Paul' as former UFC champion returns from retirement

It was just over three years ago that Rashad Evans announced his retirement from MMA. But the idea of fighting again never completely disappeared for him. While the former UFC light heavyweight champion was happy to move on to new endeavors, including an analyst career that’s seen him work at both ESPN and FOX Sports as well as coaching fighters like ex-NFL player Greg Hardy, he never stopped training or going to the gym for his own benefit.
mmanews.com

Rashad Evans: Mayweather Took It Easy On Logan Paul

Rashad Evans believes Floyd Mayweather took it easy on Logan Paul in their exhibition bout. In Miami, Mayweather and Paul fought in a highly-anticipated bout. Mayweather was the undefeated pro boxer while Paul is a massive internet celebrity and had boxing experience but was 0-1 as a pro. However, the YouTuber had a massive size advantage in the fight.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyson Fury Believes Jake & Logan Paul Are Great For Boxing

Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers in the world and as the heavyweight champ, fans are always expecting some insights from him. The man is going to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time, on July 24th, and if he wins, he will be able to secure himself a match against the likes of Anthony Joshua which will ultimately unify the heavyweight division.
mymmanews.com

Jake Hager Trolls MMA Community With Fake Fedor Emelianenko Fight Announcement

Jake Hager has successfully trolled MMA and professional wrestling fans alike, with a poorly photoshopped fight poster for an October bout with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. On Wednesday, AEW and Bellator competitor Jake Hager took twitter by storm, as he revealed he was the man to face Fedor Emelianenko for his return to competition on 23rd October. Of course this was fake, but also very funny. One week earlier, Bellator had announced that Fedor would be returning to main event their first card in Russia at the VTB Arena in Moscow, although no opponent was confirmed. Hager sensing an opportunity to campaign for his shot and punk a few of his followers, tweeted the following: “I can’t wait! @bellatormma @fedoremelianenkoofficial @aewontnt #aewdynamite is LIVE 2 Night”.

