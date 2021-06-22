Cancel
NFL

Naomi Osaka & Marshawn Lynch: A Match Made in Heaven

By Brian Nitenson
sportstalkline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who takes the enjoyment out of this poor woman's suffering is truly evil. While I don't agree with her eventual dropout, approach, or statement I wholeheartedly respect it. We all truly never know the suffering others are experiencing, so it's best to treat everyone as if they need help, not shaming, ignoring, or slandering. If you haven't heard of Naomi Osaka lately or the news surrounding her, more likely you've been oblivious to the story surrounding her and her mental health.

